Donald Trump Seen For The First Time Amid Health Crisis Concerns

President Donald Trump had a very untraditional Easter Sunday ... skipping church and hitting the greens at Trump National Golf Club instead ... all while online rumors about his health were swirling.

The 79-year-old was spotted arriving back at the White House in D.C. Sunday after spending the day at his golf club in Virginia, putting to rest social media chatter that something serious might be going on after WH officials said he'd have no public appearances Saturday.

The rumor mill went into overdrive during that quiet stretch with some corners of the Internet even pushing false claims about his health and death.

DT looked alive and well, albeit not without some criticism. Some social media users called him out for skipping Easter services for the greens.