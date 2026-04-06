Donald Trump Lashes Out at Supreme Court After Birthright Citizenship Hearing

President Donald Trump went after the U.S. Supreme Court and birthright citizenship in a wild 1 AM rant on Truth Social.

Early Monday morning, Trump went off about SCOTUS' upcoming ruling on birthright citizenship ... where they will decide whether or not to uphold his executive order ending the 14th Amendment right.

In the late-night post, DT called birthright citizenship a "scam" and a "money making HOAX" ... saying it's "too bad" the Supreme Court justices -- three of whom he appointed himself -- aren't basing their ruling around conservative radio program "The Mark Levin Show."

He wrote ... "THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY."

Trump also ripped into the court's February ruling that said he didn't have the authority to impose tariffs, exclaiming they "failed miserably" and cost the U.S. "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers."

He continued ... "Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care."