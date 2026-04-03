House Majority Leader Steve Scalise On Beach Vacation As Shutdown Continues

Congressman Steve Scalise is checking out a Spring Break hot spot during his 2-week paid vacation as the government shutdown drags on ... and he's living it up on the Floribama shore.

TMZ obtained photos of the House Majority Leader Friday in the middle of his beach vacation near Orange Beach, Alabama.

The Congressman from Louisiana was spotted walking out of Blalock Seafood & Specialty Market with a bag of grub ... and he had a two-person security detail in tow, plus his personal chauffeur.

Unclear what Steve ordered, but it sure doesn't look like he bought enough for a full house.

Scalise is the second-highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives ... right behind House Speaker Mike Johnson, who we've yet to see out in public during the Congressional recess.

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As you know, TMZ has put word out ... we want photos and videos of the 535 members of Congress, most of whom ditched D.C. during their 2-week break for various places around the world -- from Vegas to Disney World to Scotland and everywhere in between.

Alabama ain't exactly Turks & Caicos -- one of Steve's House colleagues already staked claim to that island -- but Orange Beach is pretty popular spot with spring breakers, and it's a beautiful stretch of sand on the Gulf of Mexico America.

We reached out to the Majority Leader's camp for comment on his fun in the sun ... but, instead, a spokesperson said, "While Democrats forced another record-breaking government shutdown, House Republicans voted four times to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security."

They added, "Despite Democrats’ refusal to fully fund the department because they want open borders at the expense of the American people, Republicans have found a way around them to fully fund DHS when Congress returns.”

While they also touted the fact TSA officers are now getting paychecks, let's be clear ... that's only because President Trump is doing it by executive order, a move he made due to Congress NOT doing its job.