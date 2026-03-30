Tony Rock Slams Politicians For Taking Spring Break Amid Government Shutdown

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Funnyman Tony Rock isn't having it when it comes to politicians taking lavish trips while TSA workers struggle to pay the rent amid the partial government shutdown ... and he's calling out one congressman in particular -- Senator Lindsey Graham.

As we reported ... Graham told TMZ he was at a meeting Friday with Trump officials in South Florida, and he went to Orlando afterwards to meet up with some friends, but it looks like he turned it into a weekend stay at The Most Magical Place on Earth, despite failing to work with his cohorts on Capitol Hill to keep the government open for the good of the country.

When we caught up with Tony at LAX today, he joked, "Yeah, [Lindsey] was meeting with, like, an Iranian official at Disneyland. There should be more meetings at Disneyland. It's one of the happiest places in the world, right?"

But on a more serious note, Tony pointed out, "The average working man has not been on a spring break since they got out of school. Our politicians are taking spring breaks, traveling the world, going to their kids' baseball games and stuff like that ... There's much work to be done in the country."

ICYMI ... Lindsey's theme park adventures involved strolling in the "Tangled" area of Magic Kingdom on Friday night, carrying a bubble wand, and chowing down for brunch at Chef Mickey's at the Contemporary Resort on Sunday.

We also got him getting ready to ride Space Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, while TSA workers ride out going without pay for the last month.