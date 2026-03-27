Senators Ted Cruz, John Thune Leave D.C. Amid Government Shutdown

Senator Ted Cruz is on a plane right now after jetting out of Washington D.C., hours after the Senate voted to end the shutdown -- but he may need a return ticket after the bill to end the shutdown is about to get 86'd by the House.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune also booked it out of D.C., hopping a plane Friday AM at Reagan National Airport ... with the assistance of an escort, of course. It looks like the House is not on board with the Senate's version of how to reopen the government.

We're not gonna dwell on the reasons the proposed solution is falling apart -- check the NYT for that -- but we are gonna dwell on the fact these members of Congress are leaving their jobs for a 2-week recess, as thousands of federal workers go without pay for a 4th week.

House member Lauren Boebert tweeted, "TSA to Senate scheduler: May want to book a return flight for your boss. Our work here isn't finished."

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Senator Marsha Blackburn didn't even wait for the Senate vote, which went down at 2 AM Friday. She skulked through Reagan National Airport at 6 PM Thursday night, hiding her face from the photog with the help of an escort.

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