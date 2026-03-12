J.D. & Usha Vance Dine at D.C. Restaurant, Leave 2nd Lady Coins for Staff

Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were just like any other couple out Wednesday in Washington, D.C. ... except with a Secret Service detail and their own commemorative coins!

That's right ... the current residents of Number One Observatory Circle stepped out at popular Italian restaurant Divino yesterday, and we got some exclusive details on their quiet night on the town.

Restaurant owner Luca Giovannini tells TMZ ... J.D. and Usha showed up with friends and dined on pizza, filet mignon, short rib pappardelle, tagliatelle bolognese, house-made focaccia, tiramisu, chocolate mousse and more signature dishes among other guests.

We are told the Vice President chose the filet mignon as his main course.

Despite making the reservation under a different name, Giovannini said he knew something was up when Secret Service members arrived an hour before with dogs to clear the premises.

Giovannini tells us the entire group -- including Secret Service, staff members and family -- was exceptionally kind and gracious throughout the evening.

Before leaving, we're told J.D. and Usha thanked the entire restaurant team, and Usha left 6 commemorative Second Lady coins for the staff as a token of their appreciation.