Vice President J.D. Vance Booed at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

By TMZ Staff
Vice President J.D. Vance doesn't seem like he has a lot of support over in Italy ... because the veep was booed when he was shown at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony!

J.D. and his wife, Usha Vance, were in the house Friday night at Milan's San Siro Stadium, where Olympians from around the globe were being introduced on the first night of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics ... and the boo birds were flying when the Vances were shown on the jumbotron.

NBC is airing the Olympics, and the network's commentators said the Vances were also being hissed at.

J.D. and Usha were shown standing, clapping and waving American flags as Team USA was being introduced ... and it seems the cheers that accompanied the booing and hissing were for the athletes, not the politicians.

It's not an anti-American thing, it seems ... 'cause Mariah Carey performed songs in Italian and English during the ceremony ... and she wasn't booed.

