Power Outage Disrupts Winter Olympics Opening Events

The 2026 Olympic Games ain't exactly off to an electric start ... 'cause moments after the first event of the Winter Olympics got underway -- the curling venue was forced to pause the action due to a power outage.

It all went down at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. While fans were excited to watch some action, they only got to enjoy four minutes of it until a power outage struck the building.

According to the AP, the venue's lights began to dim and flicker, prompting a pause in the action. Not long after ... the power came back on -- much to the delight of fans.

No word yet as to what caused the lights to go dark, but officials at the venue are working to get to the bottom of it.

Of course, curling is far from the only sport to have experienced power problems over the years. One of the most famous power outages occurred when the San Francisco 49ers took on the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 47, which lasted 34 minutes.

Curling got underway a few days before the Olympics officially kick off, with the opening ceremony set for Friday.

Team USA will hit the curling ice on Thursday when they take on Norway in the Mixed Doubles round-robin sheet C and Switzerland in Sheet A.