Tate McRae Dragged For Promoting Team USA In Olympics Ad

Tate McRae is basically the Canadian Benedict Arnold in some fans' eyes this week ... after the pop star dropped a promo hyping up Team USA in the Olympics -- despite hailing from the North.

The "Revolving door" singer shared the ad on her Instagram ... showing her skiing up to an owl to discuss NBC's packed schedule this weekend -- the Winter Games' Opening Ceremony, figure skating events, Lindsey Vonn's big return, and oh yeah, the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Along with a few "who?" jokes, McRae tells the owl she's stoked to catch the Red, White and Blue in action ... which has ruffled some feathers.

"Uhh isn’t she Canadian?? What is she doing 💀😭," one user wrote ... with another adding, "girl you’re canadian pls what is this."

Others also pointed out the timing ... as the relationship between the U.S. and Canada is pretty strained at the moment.

There's more -- "tate i love u but this shouldve been for canada" ...and, "Ur Canadian but promoting America for the Olympics??? …. This is so disappointing lmao."

We could go on ... but it's worth noting some folks didn't really care about her hooting and hollering for 'Merica --- electing to praise her performance and looks instead.