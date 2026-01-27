Kendall Jenner Laughs Off 'Kardashian Curse' In Super Bowl Ad

Kendall Jenner is officially in on the joke -- and she’s using the Super Bowl spotlight to poke fun at one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's most infamous pop-culture myths.

In a new Fanatics Sportsbook ad, Kendall leans straight into the so-called "Kardashian Curse," the long-running internet theory that athletes' careers mysteriously nosedive after dating someone from the famous family.

"Haven't you heard? The internet says I'm cursed," she says in the spot. "Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits ... a rough patch."

"While the world’s been talking about it, I've been betting on it."

She is shown tossing a match into a bucket of jerseys ... joking about past boyfriends' pitfalls that "nobody was getting a ring in this house."

The commercial plays off fans' superstitions and sports paranoia … with the model joking she banks on it, which made her super rich with hefty bets on her exes.

Jenner has dated a handful of NBA players, including Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Jordan Clarkson. But instead of dodging the chatter, she is flipping it into a punchline.

The Super Bowl LX matchup is set between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks -- a rematch from the title game in 2015.

And the Patriots are already asking for Kendall’s support.

"We want you on our side @kendalljenner, we can end this curse! We all we got, we all YOU need," the team account commented on Kendall’s post.

Fanatics owner Michael Rubin also chimed in ... "That curse is scary, but I’m never betting against you!!"

It’s a rare moment of self-aware humor from the usually low-key model.