Kendall Jenner's New $23M Home Has Everything She Needs for Horsing Around

Kendall Jenner's sprawling new mansion in an exclusive celebrity enclave looks like it was built with one thing in mind ... horseback riding.

The model and reality TV star owns this $23 million property in Montecito, California, about 90 miles northwest of L.A. ... and the estate sits next door to Oprah Winfrey's home -- but that's not even the interesting part.

Kendall's love of horses and equestrian is the main draw here ... the place is decked out with horse stables, plus riding and training facilities for show jumping ... and you can see it all from the aerial photos and videos we obtained.

KJ grew up riding horses and is on the record saying she uses equestrian as a way to feel grounded, manage anxiety and connect with nature ... and it looks like she's got plenty of space in Montecito to pursue her passion.