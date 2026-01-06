Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek Lists L.A. Estate for $15 Million

Bob Chapek is ready to part with some serious magic ... 'cause TMZ has learned the former Disney CEO has officially put his ultra-luxurious Southern California estate on the market.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the estate -- which spans 10,000 square feet across more than 6 acres and features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms -- officially hit the market Tuesday for a whopping $14,995,000.

The sprawling property, which Bob purchased in April 2021 for $12.5 million, sits privately inside a guard-gated community, perched on a prime hilltop knoll with extraordinary, unobstructed views and next-level privacy. There's also a separate 2-bedroom guest house for visitors.

Inside, the home is stacked with luxury upgrades ... custom burl and walnut wood finishes, automated pocket doors, dramatic wine walls, and a full home theater fit for blockbuster screenings.

Outside is pure resort living, complete with a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and a covered outdoor living room with a fireplace, which is perfect for entertaining year-round. There's also a 5-car garage.