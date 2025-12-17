Jeanie Buss Drops $4.2 Million on L.A. Beachfront Duplex

Los Angeles Lakers minority owner Jeanie Buss is adding to her real estate portfolio ... shelling out $4.2 million for a stunning beachfront home.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 2,252 square-foot property sits right on the beach in the Playa del Rey neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The oceanfront retreat -- sold by Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman and co-listed with Berkshire Hathaway's Yvette Busot -- was built in 1956 and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It also has a two-car garage and direct access to the beach -- perfect for hitting the bike path or taking in the views just steps from the sand.

The beautiful pad came with a price tag of $4,227,500 ... which is pocket change for Jeanie, who inherited a stake in the Lakers and recently sold a portion of the franchise to Mark Walter in a historic $10 billion deal.

The 64-year-old Lakers governor also became the first female NBA owner to lead her team to an NBA championship (2020).