Lakers Fire Joey and Jesse Buss From Front Office Roles

Joey and Jesse Buss -- who have minority ownership shares with the Los Angeles Lakers -- have just been kicked to the curb by their own team ... and based on a statement released by the two bros, they ain't too happy about it.

The surprise news came just minutes ago via Shams Charania ... who reported Joey and Jesse will no longer hold their scouting roles in the Lakers' front office as the franchise reorganizes its basketball operations department.

Jerry's sons commented on the matter ... saying, "We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons. Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way."

"We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all."

Based on those last two sentences, it doesn't sound like they agreed with the move ... and it'll be interesting to hear what their sister, Jeanie, has to say about it. After all, she remains the Governor of the historic basketball franchise.