Luka Doncic 'Focused On Lakers' After Nico Harrison Firing, 'Trying To Move On'

Luka Doncic did his best to sidestep any questions about the Nico Harrison firing on Wednesday ... saying while he'll always have love for the Mavericks fans and players, he's ready to move on and focus on the Lakers.

The Slovenian superstar met with the media after the Purple and Gold's blowout road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder ... and naturally, he was asked how he felt about the general manager who shipped him to Los Angeles getting canned just nine months later -- and if it provided "closure."

Doncic elected to focus on everyone else in Dallas instead.

"I consider Dallas, the fans, players -- they'll always have a special place in my heart. I thought I was going to stay there forever, but I didn't. So, that will always be a special place for me, always I can call it home. But, right now, I'm focused on the Lakers. Trying to move on."

When a reporter followed up and asked if he'd ever consider playing for the Mavs again, Doncic emphasized he's only thinking about the Lakers right now.

Doncic is averaging nearly 35 points a game for the Lakers this season ... and the team is currently 8-4, despite the L to the defending champs.