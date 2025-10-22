Draymond Green Roasts 'Old Ass' LeBron James For Missing Season Opener

Play video content Golden State Warriors

LeBron James did not suit up for the Lakers' season opener -- the first time he's missed a Game 1 in his NBA career ... and his good buddy Draymond Green couldn't help but roast his "old ass" for the absence.

The four-time NBA champ was out as L.A. hosted the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night ... marking the first time in 23 years the NBA tipped off without the King.

While fans were sad to see James in street clothes on the bench due to his injury, Green saw it as a perfect chance to clown his rival ... joking about Father Time with reporters.

"Bron old ass was over there in his Phil Jackson chair," Green laughed ... making a reference to the elevated seat the legendary coach sat in during his career.

Jokes aside, the Warriors star did admit it felt strange not facing off against James on the court -- but added that's exactly why the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, who dropped 43 points in the opener.

"He don't miss many games, let alone a season opener. So, it was really odd not seeing him out there. You look over and you see him in street clothes -- but that's also why you go out and get a Luka Doncic because he's a 1A, too. He showed that tonight," Green said.

Austin Reaves also chimed in on his teammate's absence after the 119-109 loss ... saying "if I was LeBron James, I probably would've retired by now."

However, Reaves -- who signed a four-year extension with LA in 2023 -- emphasized that LBJ is one of the G.O.A.T.s and said everyone on the team needs to pitch in a little more while he's out.