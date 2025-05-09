Draymond Green Slams 'Angry Black Man' Narrative In Heated Postgame Interview

Draymond Green believes he's unfairly being made out to be an "angry Black man" ... saying in a heated post-game interview he's sick and tired of the narrative.

The four-time NBA champ expressed his frustrations to a reporter in the Target Center locker room on Thursday ... right after the Golden State Warriors fell in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Draymond Green just wanted to give one quick postgame statement: “The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/ay7TLFhjWL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2025 @anthonyVslater

It's unclear what initiated the conversation ... but Green did receive a technical foul in the loss after he struck Wolves center Naz Reid in the head -- his fifth of the postseason.

He also has two flagrant fouls so far in the 2025 playoffs.

All that being said, Green has heard the chatter surrounding his reputation ... and he's fed up.

"I'm not an angry black man," Green said. "I'm a very successful, educated black man with a great family, and I'm great at basketball."

"The agenda to try and keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I'm sick of it. It’s ridiculous."

This emotional statement also comes after a verbal altercation Green had with a fan while he was riding a stationary bike near the tunnel earlier in the night. The fan was reportedly ejected.

Green infamously punched his former teammate, Jordan Poole, at a practice in 2022 -- an incident that was captured on video and published on TMZ Sports.

Green apologized for the incident and was punished for his actions.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022

Green's style is what makes him the player he is ... and Warriors coach Steve Kerr echoed that much on Thursday.

"It's part of Draymond," he said. "It's the same thing that makes him such a competitor and a winner, puts him over the top sometimes, and we know that, and it's our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed. But the competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally he goes over the line."