Timberwolves Star Naz Reid's Sister Allegedly Killed By Romantic Partner

NBA star Naz Reid's sister was shot and killed in New Jersey this weekend ... and, cops say her boyfriend's the one who committed the crime.

A woman was shot at an apartment complex in Jackson Township just north of Tom's River, NJ Saturday morning ... and, cops have now identified her as Toraya Reid -- Naz's older sister.

Shaquille Green -- a 29-year-old man -- has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Sports Illustrated. SI reports Reid and Green were dating.

According to cops ... officers responded to the complex around 11 AM Saturday morning and found Toraya lying unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers say they found Green running up a street away from the scene.

Nax and Toraya's other sister, Jakahya Smith, posted a message about Toraya to Facebook ... writing, "I just talked to you last night bro we was ki’ing bout this n**** not even knowing what was waiting on you the very next morning. I’ll never get over this I’ll never forgive god for taking you away from me, idk what kind of sick plan that man above has but I know losing you couldn’t have been apart of it."

She says she can't fathom putting Toraya's name and the word "death" in the same sentence ... adding she hoped at first this was a sick joke.

Naz previously talked about his Toraya in a 2023 interview with MSP Magazine ... calling her "super protective, she treats us like she's our parent."

Toraya was 28.