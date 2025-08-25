Comedian Reggie Carroll's Murder Suspect Identified

The man cops suspect of gunning down comedian Reggie Carroll has been identified ... and TMZ has the mug shot.

Police in Mississippi, where Reggie was shot dead Wednesday, tell TMZ ... the murder suspect is a 38-year-old man named Tranell Williams.

Online records show Williams was arrested Thursday by the Southaven Police Department and he was booked for murder.

We obtained Williams' mug shot and he's staring into the camera in a yellow jumpsuit that exposes some chest tattoos. He also appears to have teardrop tattoos trailing down from one of his eyes.

As we reported ... Southaven PD says they were called about a shooting Wednesday and found Reggie suffering from gunshot wounds. He ultimately died at the scene.