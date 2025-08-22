Emmanuel Haro's Parents Hauled Off In Handcuffs, Footage Shows

Play video content San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

The arrest of the parents of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was nothing short of dramatic -- and it's all on video.

The video shows Jake and Rebecca Haro slammed in handcuffs outside their Cabazon, California home on Friday, surrounded by detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and Specialized Enforcement Division, before being hauled off in a cop car.

Authorities now believe baby Emmanuel is deceased, and the search for his remains is still ongoing.

Both Jake and Rebecca were booked into a Riverside County jail without bail. So far, no one else has been arrested -- and police say no other suspects are on the loose.

TMZ broke the news earlier today ... law enforcement tells us the couple was arrested Friday morning and are now facing serious murder charges.

The parents had claimed over a week ago that Emmanuel was kidnapped from a Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot -- but their story quickly raised red flags.

Rebecca said she was attacked while changing Emmanuel’s diaper and passed out after someone said, “Hola,” and punched her.