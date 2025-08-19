Influencer Yarely Ashley Hermosillo Dead, Shot in Nearby Road Rage Incident

Influencer Yarely Ashley Hermosillo has died after she was struck by a stray bullet in a road rage incident she was not a part of, in the Phoenix area, TMZ can confirm.

Police say Hermosillo was in the passenger seat of an SUV Saturday night when she was struck in her eye by a bullet ... her 3-year-old son and her mother were also in the vehicle, which was driven by Hermosillo's boyfriend. No one else in the SUV was injured.

Arizona's Glendale Police Department tells TMZ ... the content creator was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Police arrested the suspect, Jesus Preciado Dousten, Saturday night on several charges -- including 2nd degree murder.

According to police, Dousten was driving a pickup truck and allegedly got into an argument with the driver of another pickup truck Friday, around 11:45 PM at a stop light. Dousten allegedly pulled a gun and fired off a bullet in a "random direction" ... which passed through the passenger window of the Chevy Equinox Hermosillo was in, and struck her in the face. Her boyfriend immediately drove the vehicle to a hospital.

Dousten is in custody as of Tuesday ... in addition to second-degree murder, he's also been charged with aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, illegal possession, and endangerment, according to documents obtained by TMZ. He was held on $1 million bond.

Police say Dousten admitted to drinking and playing poker at a pal's house Friday evening, though cops say it's unknown if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the road rage incident was identified, but police say he committed no crime.

Hermosillo’s family called the incident a "senseless act of violence" in a GoFundMe they launched following her death. They remembered the lifestyle and cooking content creator as "a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her."

She was 27.