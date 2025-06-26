Influencer Tanner Martin Announces His Own Death at 30 in Pre-Recorded Video

Play video content

Tragic news -- influencer Tanner Martin announced his own heartbreaking death at just 30 years old, after battling colon cancer for five years, in a video released Wednesday.

In a gut-wrenching pre-recorded video shared to his IG -- just weeks after he and his wife Shay welcomed their baby daughter Amy Lou -- Tanner looked straight into the camera and said, "Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you're watching this, I am dead."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tanner, who got the colorectal cancer diagnosis at 25 back in November 2020, said he lived a good life -- and while death scared him, he was actually looking forward to the afterlife because there were some people he was excited to meet, and some loved ones to see again.

He also asked fans to keep his wife and daughter in their thoughts, and set up a GoFundMe to help secure a good financial future for them.

Tanner started sharing his cancer journey from the very beginning, posting health updates alongside baby news after announcing in November 2024 the couple were expecting.

He was 30.