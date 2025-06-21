'Spider-Man' Actor Jack Betts Dead at 96

Jack Betts, best recognized for his role in "Spider-Man" has died.

He died in his sleep Thursday at his Los Osos, California home, his nephew, Dean Sullivan, told The Hollywood Reporter. It is not known if he was suffering from any health concerns when he died.

The Miami-born star studied theater at the University of Miami and first found success on Broadway, landing a role in the 1953 adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Richard III," which starred José Ferrer.

He furthered his studies at The Actors Studio on a 3-year scholarship, and by 1959, he made his big-screen debut in 1959's "The Bloody Brood." His career exploded from there, as there was no shortage of small and big-screen -- and Broadway -- gigs awaiting him.

Over his decades-spanning career, Jack appeared in notable projects including 1972's "The Assassination of Trotsky," 1995's "Batman Forever," 1997's "Batman & Robin (1997)," and so many more.

He was also featured in TV series including "Frasier," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Friends," "My Name Is Earl" and "Monk."

Jack was famously close with "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Doris Roberts. The pair even shared a home and often attended Hollywood events together until her death in April 2016.

In "Spider-Man," his character, Henry Balkan, iconically tells Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn that he’s done at Oscorp Technologies, saying ... "You’re out, Norman." His character soon after got killed by the Green Goblin during an attack in Times Square.

In addition to his nephew, Jack is survived by his nieces, Lynne and Gail, and his sister, Joan.

He was 96 when he died.