Anne Burrell’s Death Being Investigated as Possible Drug Overdose

Anne Burrell's death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Police sources confirm to TMZ ... NYPD is looking into the possibility the late Food Network star ingested a fatal amount of drugs.

TMZ broke the story ... Anne's husband, Stuart Claxton, found her unconscious early Tuesday morning, lying on the shower floor inside a bathroom in their Brooklyn home. We also heard police found a bunch of pills nearby.

We've been told Anne's husband last saw her alive around 1 AM the night before ... then found her between six and seven hours later in the shower. He then called 911.

Our sources told us the 911 operator advised Stuart to perform CPR ... but Anne's body was cold, and it's unclear if her husband actually performed CPR. She was ultimately declared dead at the scene.