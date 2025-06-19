Anne Burrell Was Vibrant & Healthy, Her Death Is a Shock, Melba Wilson Says

Play video content TMZ.com

NYC restaurateur Melba Wilson is heartbroken over the sudden death of celebrity chef Anne Burrell ... telling TMZ it’s left her and the entire culinary world gutted.

Melba, a fellow Food Network personality, tells us she just spoke to Anne last week -- chatting about karaoke, backgammon, and life -- and nothing seemed out of the ordinary as she appeared healthy and vibrant.

When asked if Anne had ever mentioned being unwell, Melba shut it down -- saying there was never a word about any health issues.

Catch the clip -- Melba delves into just how close they were ... adding that Anne would light up any room she walked into, and no surprise ... she began fighting back tears by the end of our interview.

Melba also digs into the legacy Anne leaves behind -- and it's all about the way she broke barriers in the food and beverage business full of men.