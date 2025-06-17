Food Network Stars Pay Tribute to Anne Burrell After Her Sudden Death

The Food Network and culinary world are mourning the sudden death of Anne Burrell, with an outpouring of tributes from stars like Gigi Hadid, Buddy Valastro, Carson Kressley and more.

Gigi Hadid, who guest-starred with Anne on the network, shared a photo of the two and wrote, "I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell. As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace"

"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro shared on Instagram, "Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen. You were a true force and a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Chef 🤍 We’ll miss you dearly."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TV personality Carson Kressley recalled their on screen and off screen friendship writing, "I'm so blessed I was able to work with you, learn from you, laugh with you." He added, "Good food, good friends and lots of love and laughter all around. That's what I wish for you where you are now."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Celebrity chef Carla Hall remembered Anne as "fierce chef and instructor—rocking her custom skirts, mismatched socks, and that unforgettable big smile." She added, "Anne, you brought so much heart and heat to every kitchen."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Anne's former "Worst Cooks in America co-host, Tyler Florence took to Instagram sharing in part, "She was one of the brightest. There’s a new star in the sky tonight. I see you Anne. With all your sparkle, looking down. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We’re all lucky."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Anne was found unresponsive Tuesday inside her Brooklyn home after EMS personnel received a 911 call in which the caller reported Anne went into cardiac arrest. Our sources told us paramedics were unable to revive her and she was declared dead.