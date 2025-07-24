Food Network Star Anne Burrell Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reports

"Food Network" celebrity chef Anne Burrell took her own life ... TMZ has confirmed.

The NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner says the official manner of death was suicide and the cause of death was "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."

As we reported, Anne was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home last month after EMS personnel got a call for a woman in need of assistance. Paramedics could not revive Burrell and she was declared dead.

Anne's husband, Stuart Claxton, found her lying on the shower floor inside a bathroom in their home ... and our sources told us cops found a bunch of pills nearby.

Anne, a native New Yorker, hosted Food Network shows "Worst Cooks in America" and "Secrets of a Restaurant" ... among others. She also appeared in the 'Iron Chef' franchise.

Burrell was only 55 years old ... and she appeared happy in her last social media post before her death, smiling in a selfie last Thursday on a beautiful day in Brooklyn.