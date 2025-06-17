Food Network Star Anne Burrell Smiles in Final Photo Posted Before Death

Food Network star Anne Burrell is smiling and appears carefree in the last photo she shared before her death.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Anne is grinning wide in a selfie with the Green Lady of Brooklyn.

Anne captioned the post ... "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I'm not going to lie -- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!"

She added some hashtags about loving what she does and being lucky.

Anne posted the photo Thursday, on what looked like a beautiful day in Brooklyn.

As we reported ... Anne was found unresponsive Tuesday inside her Brooklyn home after EMS personnel received a call of a woman in need of assistance.

Our sources told us paramedics were unable to revive Anne and she was declared dead.

A native New Yorker, Anne was famous for hosting "Worst Cooks in America" on Food Network.