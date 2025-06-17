Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55

By TMZ Staff
Published
Food Network star and celebrity chef Anne Burrell has died ... TMZ has learned.

The NYPD tells TMZ ... EMS received a call to her Brooklyn home this morning after she was found unresponsive.

Her cause of death was not immediately released.

The New York native hosted "Worst Cooks in America." She trained at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996. She was a culinary instructor for a time, and hosted other Food Network shows, including "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," and she appeared on the 'Iron Chef' series.

We've reached out to Anne's reps.

Burrell is survived by her four children, her brother, her sister, her mother, and her husband.

Burrell was 55.

RIP

