Former 'Top Chef Masters' Contestant Naomi Pomeroy Drowns in Oregon

Former "Top Chef Masters" contestant Naomi Pomeroy has died in an accident while inner tubing in Oregon.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying Pomeroy drowned in the Willamette River on Saturday.

Police say Pomeroy and two other adults -- including her husband -- were riding the currents on two tubes and a paddle board all tied together. Their equipment got tangled on an "exposed snag" in the water, causing Pomeroy to get pulled under the water.

Cops say Pomeroy could not break free from the paddleboard leash, leading to her drowning.

Police were called and found the two other adults alive and well, but Naomi was nowhere in sight. Officers are continuing their river search to recover Pomeroy's body using sonar, underwater cameras and drones.

Naomi was best known as a contestant on the third season of "Top Chef Masters" in 2011. In each episode, professional chefs competed against each other until one was crowned champion.

Pomeroy, who owned Beast restaurant in Portland, placed fourth in the competition. Then, she came back to the original "Top Chef" show multiple times as a guest judge.

Naomi is survived by her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, who was reportedly present at the tragedy over the weekend.

She was 49.