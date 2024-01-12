TikTok Star 'Cooking With Lynja' Dead At 67 After Cancer Battle

Lynn Yamada Davis -- an elderly social media influencer chef with a massive following -- has passed away ... her family has confirmed.

The "Cooking With Lynja" star passed away on January 1 at Riverview Medical Center, New Jersey, from esophageal cancer ... something her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, told The New York Times.

The publication adds that Lynn had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and later with esophageal cancer in 2021. Now, she's succumbed to her cancer battle after nearly 5 years.

Like we mentioned ... Lynn was widely beloved on the social media app, amassing about 17 million followers ... all thanks to her hilarious and wholesome cooking videos. People simply loved her content, whether it was for the good eats, or her very sweet/funny personality.

Lynn's achievement also earned her a coveted place on Forbes' 50 over 50 list in 2022. She started the channel during the pandemic in 2020 with her youngest son, Tim Davis, telling NYT it was entirely his mother's idea.

LYD got to travel the world and meet new people since her social media success, says her other son, Sean Davis ... adding his mom's final chapter was "exactly how she would have wanted it to be written."

Her TikTok account has been kept active by her family since her passing ... and her family confirmed she asked for the rest of her pre-recorded videos to be edited and live.

Heartbroken fans have flooded Lynn's social media page with their tributes ... thanking her for giving them joy through her cooking. She was 67.