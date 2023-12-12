Viral Great-Grandmother TikTok Star Nanny Faye Dead at 98

Nanny Faye -- the viral great-grandmother who captured hearts on TikTok -- has died ... this according to her family.

The beloved senior's grandson broke the sad news on her favorite social media platform -- letting her nearly 240k followers (and everyone else) know she had passed peacefully in October from what sounds like natural causes.

Play video content TikTok/@nannyfayeandme

Nanny had recently been battling some health issues, including cancer, and her grandson had been documenting her journey on TikTok ... noting a few months ago that she'd undergone 2 major surgeries and a minor procedure as well, and that was on the road to recovery.

However, in the wake of her operations ... Nanny came down with pneumonia, and it sounds like that might've been one of the ailments she was battling at the end. As her family member notes, though, NF was not afraid of the great beyond ... and seemed ready.

Play video content TikTok/@nannyfayeandme

The reason that's notable, of course, is because she'd gone viral on TikTok earlier this year for sage, calm advice she'd given to a concerned TikTok user who was fretting about death.

In her own unique way, Nanny communicated ... there was nothing to fear, and from what her grandson says -- she maintained that same optimistic attitude right up to the end of her life.

Play video content TikTok/@nannyfayeandme

Nanny Faye built a strong following for several tidbits of wisdom she dropped ... touching on faith, family and even grander philosophical topics. Obviously, she had a wealth of experience to relay to the new generation, and just about everybody loved hearing from her regularly.

Her grandson says she had personal writings that he plans to share with everyone in the near future, so there'll be a reason to continue following her for new content. She was 98.