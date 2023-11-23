TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested In Connection To Overdose

The people who allegedly supplied TikTok star Cooper Noriega with the illicit drugs that caused his fatal overdose have been arrested in connection with his death.

The feds say a California man who allegedly ran a drug trafficking operation providing same-day delivery of cocaine and fentanyl-laced pills has been arrested and arraigned on federal narcotics charges ... and he's accused of supplying the drugs in a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors say the victim at the heart of the case is "C.N." and Cooper's dad says the victim is Cooper.

Prosecutors say Erick Oved Estrada ran an illegal drug operation out of his Calabasas home ... with one of his associates delivering fentanyl-laced oxycodone to C.N., which ultimately caused a fatal overdose.

TMZ broke the story ... back in June, Cooper was found dead in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Subsequent reports revealed he died from an accidental drug overdose.

The feds say Estrada sold fentanyl-laced pills to Arian Alani ... and Alani sold them to C.N., who ingested them and died of an OD.

Prosecutors allege Alani texted Estrada, "my boy just died yesterday," in reference to C.N. ... and that Estrada "shouldn't be selling (expletive) with fentanyl."

The feds say Estrada and Alani are each charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, among other charges.