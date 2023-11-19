'Sopranos' Actress Suzanne Shepherd Dead at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, who had key roles in "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," has passed away ... according to her family.

Suzanne's daughter, Kate Shepherd, tells TMZ ... her mother passed away in her sleep Friday morning. She says cause of death has not been determined yet, but she says Suzanne was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ... and she had grown much weaker in recent days.

Suzanne appeared in 20 episodes of "The Sopranos" as Mary DeAngelis ... the mother of Edie Falco's character Carmela Soprano. She had a similar role in the classic, "Goodfellas" ... playing mother to Lorraine Bracco's Karen Hill.

Suzanne was also in other hit films, like "Uncle Buck," "Requiem for a Dream," "Working Girl" and "Mystic Pizza" ... and she was also on the CBS TV series, "Blue Bloods."

Aside from her impressive acting career, Suzanne was a beloved acting coach and also directed regional theater productions around the world.

She is survived by Kate, son-in-law Miles, daughter-in-law Joyce and granddaughter Isabelle.

Suzanne was 89.