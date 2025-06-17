British Reality TV Icon Kim Woodburn Dead at 83

Kim Woodburn -- the no-nonsense British reality star from "Celebrity Big Brother UK" and "How Clean Is Your House?" -- has died at 83.

Woodburn’s husband, Peter, broke the heartbreaking news on IG, sharing a throwback of Kim -- his caption read, "My wonderful, beautiful Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love, xx xx."

Kim’s manager confirmed to BBC News she passed away Monday after a brief illness, praising her incredible achievements throughout her life and career.

Her exact cause of death remains unclear. However, her last IG post in March revealed she was struggling with health issues and wouldn’t be recording any more videos for the foreseeable future.

Kim certainly made her mark, rising to fame on Channel 4’s "How Clean Is Your House?", but her most iconic moment came in the 2017 UK Celebrity Big Brother, where she clashed with "Loose Women" star Coleen Nolan.

The following year, she went on Coleen's show to settle the disagreement -- only for it to explode into a massive blowout, with Kim storming off the set.

