'Lilo & Stitch' Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Dead

Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell -- who appeared in Disney’s live-action "Lilo & Stitch" -- has died ... his family confirms to TMZ.

David’s sister Jalene initially shared the heartbreaking news in a lengthy Facebook post Sunday, calling him "a generous, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother" who gave her the unconditional love she never got from a father.

Jalene reflected on their bond and how just two weeks ago, he treated the family to the "Lilo & Stitch" opening night in Kapolei. His final outing with them was watching fans in full Stitch gear, sharing popcorn, and dreaming of shave ice after the film.

News of his death is still reaching those close to him, with his rep Lashauna Downie telling TMZ, "I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha … a gentle giant."

While no cause of death has been publicly revealed, it’s clear David left a deep impact on everyone around him... with his friend Gerard Elmore also paying him an emotional tribute.

Bell -- a proud Hawaiian -- was known locally for his voice work over the P.A. system at Kona Airport and also had some other acting gigs throughout the islands such as "Magnum P.I." and "Hawaii Five-0."