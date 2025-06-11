'General Hospital' Actor Chris Robinson Dead at 86

"General Hospital" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Chris Robinson has died.

The actor passed peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, his collaborator and friend MJ Allen announced on Facebook. Allen said his official cause of death is heart failure, which he had been dealing with for "some time."

They notably worked together on what would be his final film credit -- 2022's "Just for a Week."

Chris enjoyed a prolific career that spanned 8 decades and had more than 100 credits to his name, including his starring role as a World War II bomber pilot on the 1960s ABC drama "12 O’Clock High" -- but it was his successful runs on "General Hospital" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" that solidified his status as a household name.

During his run as Dr. Rick Webber on "General Hospital," he infamously appeared in a commercial for Vicks Formula 44 cough syrup and uttered the iconic phrase ... "I’m not a doctor but I do play one on TV."

Though he was the original face of the catchphrase, some may remember he was dismissed from his contract with Vicks due to his income tax evasion scandal. The role then went to Peter Bergman, who played a doctor on the daytime soap "All My Children."

Chris had artistry in his blood -- the Florida native landed his first acting gig when he was a teen as an uncredited boy at a dance in 1957's "The Midnight Story." The rest, as they say, was history.

Other notable credits include "Another World," "Murder, She Wrote," "Fantasy Island," "The Dream Merchants," "Primus," "Insight" and more.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, artist Jacquie Shane-Robinson, sons Shane, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher Robinson, Christopher Lance and his adopted son, Robb Walker. He had 5 grandchildren.

Chris was 86 when he died.