Music Legend Sly Stone Dead at 82

Sly Stone -- the frontman for the legendary funk band Sly and The Family Stone -- has died Monday ... TMZ has learned.

Stone died Monday in Los Angeles, and his family released a statement saying he died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health issues.

His family said Sly "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family," while taking "solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

The family went on ... "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable."

More recently, Sly finished a screenplay about his life story, which followed his 2024 book, "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir" his family said.

Sly's musical career skyrocketed in the 1960s when he formed his band, Sly and the Family Stoners, but he changed the name a year later to Sly and The Family Stone. In 1967, the group released their first album, "A Whole New Thing," and their first smash hit, “Dance to the Music.”

Of course, Sly and Co. continued to crank out some of the most famous funk songs ever, including “Everyday People” and “Family Affair."

Stone was 82.