Music Legend Rick Derringer Dead at 77

Guitar icon and legendary performer Rick Derringer died on Memorial Day -- and it's because his heart suddenly gave out, TMZ has learned.

Rick's longtime wife Jenda Derringer tells TMZ he died "peacefully" after being taken off life support Monday night following a medical episode.

His caretaker and close friend, Tony Wilson, tells us he had a triple bypass just two months ago but was doing well. He adds RD seemed totally fine over the weekend -- but on Monday night, as he was getting ready for bed and reaching for his favorite pillow, he went into what he described as some sort of shock and later died at the hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Jenda and Tony confirm they were by his side when he passed, with the former adding ... "We thought we had years left but God's timing is perfect."

She also praises the rocker for being so upbeat despite his recent surgery, calling him "so positive and peaceful."

Rick’s legacy speaks for itself -- the guy kicked things off with The McCoys and their hit "Hang On Sloopy," then teaming up with legends like Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Weird Al, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand.

He cranked out classics like "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo" -- and the anthem "Real American," which has famously been used by Hulk Hogan, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Derringer wasn’t just about the music -- he lit up every stage with his signature energy and showmanship.

He was 77.