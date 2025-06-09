H.S. Football Star Dead At 16 After Shooting In New Jersey

Xyere Brooks -- a high school football star in New Jersey -- tragically lost his life during a shooting on Friday, authorities announced.

He was just 16 years old.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, cops responded to a report of gunfire at a Camden residence ... and found Brooks suffering from a bullet wound.

Brooks was rushed to a nearby hospital ... though, sadly, he succumbed to his injuries while there.

The prosecutor's office said multiple juveniles were in the home at the time of the incident, and detectives are still trying to figure out what happened.

"No criminal charges have been filed at this time," the prosecutor's office said. "This investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time."

Brooks' brother, Manazh Tompkins, told 6ABC the shooting was a terrible accident.

"She put the gun to his head, and I guess she didn't expect it to go off," Tompkins said to the outlet. "To make a long story short, the gun went off on my brother, and he's no longer here with us."

Brooks, a sophomore, was a standout football player at Kipp High School ... and had been receiving interest from college programs like Syracuse and Rutgers.

"Xyere was a supportive teammate and friend, a dedicated student, and a standout on the football field whose talent and determination left a strong impression on all who knew him," Kipp H.S. said in a statement.

"We are holding Xyere’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him in our hearts. 💙❤️."