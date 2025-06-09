Country Singer Conner Smith Behind the Wheel in Crosswalk Death of Nashville Woman

Tragedy in Nashville -- an elderly woman was hit and killed by a truck this weekend ... and we have learned the driver was country singer Conner Smith.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Conner was behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado heading north on 3rd Ave when 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins was crossing the street Sunday -- and that’s when tragedy struck.

We're told Dobbins, a local resident, was in a marked crosswalk around 7:30 PM when she was hit. She was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center ... but sadly didn’t make it.

Police believe Conner failed to yield to the pedestrian, which may be the key factor in the crash. Cops say Conner showed no signs of impairment ... and as of now, no charges have been filed, but they are still investigating.

Sources close to Conner tell TMZ that this was a tragic accident and that he was not under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time of the crash.

Conner’s attorney released a statement to us, saying ... "On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”