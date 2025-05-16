Ex-NFLer Adarius Taylor Left 6-Year-Old Son In Car For Prostitute Meet-Up ... Cops Say

Play video content

Former NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor was arrested last week after he left his 6-year-old son in his car to meet up with a prostitute, cops said Friday.

Taylor's alleged misconduct happened on May 8 ... after, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, he responded to a fake internet ad cops had posted that promised escort services for cash.

Police say Taylor took his child to an undisclosed location -- left the kid in the ride, and then made contact with an undercover deputy inside what appeared to be a hotel room.

Video recorded by a police camera shows Taylor talked with the police officer about sex -- before he quickly left the area.

Seconds later, he was arrested for soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation -- but things got worse for him when police said they discovered the boy in his car.

"This guy here," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said of Taylor, "obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker because his brain cells are scrambled. He shouldn't have shown up in the first place, but to leave that child? My goodness."

"So he picked up a child neglect charge along with everything else."

Judd also noted the boy had "a lot of medical issues."

"And he left this child alone that should have never been left alone because of medical conditions," Judd said.

Thankfully, Judd told reporters Friday the boy was able to be picked up by his mom and he "is doing fine" now.