Former NFL Linebacker Adarius Taylor Arrested For Child Abuse

Adarius Taylor -- a seven-year NFL veteran -- was arrested for child abuse in Florida ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to jail records, 34-year-old Taylor was booked on two charges -- one count of negligent child abuse without bodily harm and one count of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

He was released on Sunday after posting bond, which was set at $6,000. We've reached out to officials for more information.

Taylor went unselected in the 2014 NFL Draft after playing college ball at Florida Atlantic. Over the course of his career, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cleveland Browns.

He racked up 140 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception on the field.

His last NFL snaps came during Week 17 of the 2020 season as a member of the Panthers ... tallying two combined tackles.

He also played in the Canadian Football League.