Kyle Snyder Prostitution Sting Arrest Video Shows Cops Cuffing Pantsless Wrestler

TMZ Sports has obtained the police body camera video from Kyle Snyder's prostitution sting arrest last week ... and in it, you can see multiple officers confronted the Olympic wrestling star in a hotel room -- all while he was pantsless.

Authorities say the scene played out just after 8:30 PM on May 9 at a Quality Inn and Suites in Columbus, Ohio ... after Snyder had handed over cash to an undercover police agent and requested oral sex.

The Columbus Police Dept. footage shows several cops barged into his room and placed him in custody for engaging in prostitution.

Just after they finished tightening his cuffs, though, they realized they were going to have to put pants on him to take him out of the room -- as there were other guests inside the hotel.

That's when one cop could be seen in the video helping the former gold medalist get his legs through a pair of shorts.

Snyder was then led by the officers down a hallway and into a nearby room, where he was asked several questions by law enforcement.

Snyder told them he was 29 years old and married. He said he worked for Team USA and explained he used to wrestle for Ohio State. He also had a brief conversation with one officer about taking on former Buckeyes star Sammy Sasso on the mats.

Eventually, cops told them they were issuing him a summons to appear in court on May 19 ... before they allowed him to leave.

As they were walking him out, one officer implored him to use the encounter as a life lesson.