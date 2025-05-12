Olympic Wrestler, NCAA Champion Kyle Snyder Arrested In Prostitution Sting

Wrestling superstar Kyle Snyder -- who won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games -- was arrested last week as part of a prostitution sting, police said Monday.

According to the Columbus Police Dept. in Ohio, Snyder responded at around 8:15 PM on May 9 to a fake internet ad that law enforcement had posted in an effort to catch people looking to illegally pay for sex.

Cops allege Snyder set up a date with an undercover agent at a nearby hotel ... and when he showed up less than half an hour later, he forked over cash and requested oral sex.

Snyder was then "arrested for Engaging in Prostitution by uniformed officers inside the hotel room," cops said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "He was issued a summons to appear in court on May 19 and was released from the scene."

The CPD added that including Snyder, 16 total were charged with crimes during the sting.

Snyder, 29, is one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers ever. In addition to his gold in '16, he also earned a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Ohio State alum has three World Championship golds on his resume, and three NCAA Division I Championship titles as well.