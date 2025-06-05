'Cheers' Star George Wendt's Cause of Death Released
George Wendt Cause of Death Released
Published
"Cheers" star George Wendt died from cardiac arrest, TMZ has learned.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released GW's death certificate Thursday.
The certificate lists George's immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest ... with congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension as underlying causes.
Other significant contributing conditions listed include end-stage renal disease -- kidney failure -- and hyperlipidemia, which relates to high cholesterol.
Wendt was pronounced dead at 10 AM on May 20, according to the document, and he was cremated on May 28. Family sources told TMZ ... the Chicago native died peacefully in his sleep at his home.
Wendt was 76.
RIP