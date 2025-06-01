Jason Sudeikis Pays Tribute to Late Uncle George Wendt

George Wendt Was One Hero Who Lived Up to Expectations

Jason Sudeikis says his uncle, actor George Wendt, proved an age-old adage wrong ... 'cause he says he was one hero who lived up to his reputation.

The actor appeared on a panel alongside Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Heidi Gardner and others for Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City ... and, he was asked by an audience member to reflect on the late "Cheers" star.

Sudeikis says his uncle was warm and kind ... and -- since he loved helping out the Children's Mercy Hospital, too -- the people involved with the fundraiser have been thinking about him a lot.

Jason acknowledges that people say "don't meet your heroes" because they inevitably let you down ... but, he assures the audience George wasn't that way. He mentions George's kindness, humor -- and the way he encouraged Jason to pursue acting.

JS adds that he loves his uncle dearly ... and, he will certainly be missed.

Jason paid tribute to Wendt last week at a celebrity softball game charity event ... wearing a jersey with George's name and age on the back.

We broke the story ... Wendt passed away in his sleep last month at home. His cause of death is not yet known.

George was best known for her role as Norm Peterson in the hit sitcom "Cheers" ... appearing in all 275 episodes. He earned six straight Emmy nods for the part.

He also had roles in "Alice in Wonderland," "Fletch," "Sandy Wexler," "Airplane II: The Sequel" ... and, he starred in his own sitcom "The George Wendt Show."

George was 76.