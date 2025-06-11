'Scarface' Actor Harris Yulin Dead at 87

Harris Yulin, the actor best known for his work in "Scarface" and "Ghostbusters," has died, TMZ has confirmed.

His rep tells us ... the acclaimed actor who appeared in dozens of films, TV and Broadway shows over his decades-long career, died Tuesday in NYC after going into cardiac arrest. An exact cause of death has not been released.

Yulin appeared in several blockbusters such as ... "Ghostbusters 2," "Clear and Present Danger," "Training Day" -- and perhaps his most famous ... "Scarface."

As fans recall ... in the Al Pacino gangster classic, Yulin played Officer Bernstein ... who tried to shakedown Tony Montana -- and that ended with Tony killing him in cold blood.

When he wasn't in front of a camera or onstage ... Yulin was an avid bird watcher and lover of the sea.

Harris is survived by his wife, Kristen Lowman; son-in-law, Ted Mineo; nephew, Martin Crane; and godchildren Marco and Lara Greenberg. He was predeceased by his daughter, actress Claire Lucido.

Yulin was 87.