'Boardwalk Empire' Star Devin Harjes Dead at 41

Devin Harjes, best known for his role on "Boardwalk Empire" is dead.

According to Devin's obituary, he died on May 27 at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York. The Hollywood Reporter reported he died after a brief battle with cancer.

He began his career in Texas theater before moving to New York. He was best known for playing Jack Dempsey on the HBO series. He also played roles on shows such as "Gotham," "Orange is the New Black," "Daredevil," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "FBI," and "Manifest."

His family shared that he was a dedicated student of martial arts and a regular at the gym.

He is survived by his parents, sister, nieces and nephews, and ex-wife.

Devin was 41.