Rihanna's Father, Ronald Fenty, Dead at 70

Published
Remembering Ronald Fenty
Getty / Instagram

Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna, has died ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Ronald died in Los Angeles after battling an illness.

Backgrid

On Wednesday, Rihanna's brother, Rajad Fenty, was photographed arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We're told Rihanna was also in the car, although she's not visible in the photo.

Instagram / @ronald.fenty

Rihanna and Ronald had a rocky relationship through the years ... the two were estranged for a long period of time before eventually reconciling.

Back in February 2023, Ronald told TMZ he was over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky expecting another child together, and was eager to be a part of the baby's life.

Getty

Ronald shared 3 children with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite -- Rihanna, Rajad and Rorrey. The couple split in 2002, right as Rihanna’s career was starting to take off.

Getty

He was 70.

RIP

